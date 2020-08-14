Tigray region pardoned over 1500 inmates to prevent spread of COVID 19, Eleciton not cancelled

borkena

August 14, 2020

Tigray Region Security and Administration Bureau announced that it had pardoned 1568 convicts.

The decision is informed by the campaign to reverse the spread of Coronavirus disease in the region, as reported by state media Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC)

38 of the prisoners released are females.

A total of 1704 inmates were proposed to the “Command Post,” in the region. 136 convicts were not included in the pardon. According to the source, they were not included because their crime is linked to rape, homicide, or human trafficking.

Tigray has the highest number of Coronavirus cases in the country next to the capital Addis Ababa where more than 17,000 people are said to have been confirmed to have coronavirus disease.

Meanwhile, the regional state is going ahead with its decision to conduct an election – a decision that brought it in a collision course with the Federal government and relevant Federal institutions like the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia whose constitutional mandate is to organize fair and credible elections.

