August 14, 2020

Arts TV interview with Lemlem Fisseha, who is member of Ethiopia’s negotiating team on the GERD talk, on historical agreements that Ethiopia signed on the use of Abay river and other legal issues regarding the river is informative to say the least.

How do you understand the notion of equitable and fair use of the water? Does the existing use of water reflect that principle? These are among the questions that the conversation with Lemlem addresses.

From historical trajectory, what have Ethiopian administrations in the past did to defend Ethiopia’s right to use from the water? The interview has some insights in that regard too. You may also notice Emperor Menelik’s diplomatic skills and consciousness to defend Ethiopia’s national interest.

Video : Embedded from Art TV YouTube channel

Cover : Photo screenshot from video

