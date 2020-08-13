The Defense Minister is now confined to his residence. Ethiopian government reportedly said that it is for his own safety.

August 13, 2020

Ethiopia’s Defense Minister, Lemma Megersa, is reportedly restricted to his residence days after he was terminated from an executive committee member of the Oromo region branch of the Prosperity Party.

According to the Wazema Radio report, which cited Ethiopian Insider as a source, he was told to restrict himself in his residence as of Thursday this week.

It is the Chief of Staff of the Defense Force, General Mohammed Adem, who reportedly told the former president of Oromo regional state and leader of the reform movement, before he fell out with other leaders of the movement following the formation of the Prosperity Party, to stay at home. The decision is said to be for his “own safety.”

His situation is not labeled as “house arrest.” So far, he has not remarked about it and it is unclear if he was restricted not to use media outlets, government, or otherwise.

The decision to restrict Lemma’s movement on security grounds, as the government seems to claim, is an indication that the radical ethnic Oromo political forces and they have now formed a new alliance with Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), are suspected of another possible assassination of the ethnic Oromo figures perhaps to launch another round of attacks on non- Oromos. The Government’s investigation into the killing of singer Hachalu Hundessa revealed that Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) and TPLF are behind the assassination.

Lemma parted ways with his comrades after he opposed the merger of members of the former ruling coalition, Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), to form a single national party, Prosperity Party. He opposed it because he felt that “the Oromo question is not addressed.”

Analysts speculate that he is prone to lose his position as Minister of Defense for he is no longer in the executive committee of the prosperity party in the region he once led.







