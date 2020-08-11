10 inmates at Dessie Prison tested positive for coronavirus disease

borkena

August 11, 2020

At least ten inmates at Dessie prison, in the Amhara Regional State, are said to have contracted Coronavirus disease.

According to a report by the Voice of America Amharic service which cited the town’s head of health department, the office is undertaking tests in institutions that are believed to be vulnerable to the spread of the disease

The inmates who tested positive for COVID 19 are said to be transferred to the isolation and treatment center at Boru Meda Hospital.

As of August 11, 2020, there are 13,037 active coronavirus cases in the country.







