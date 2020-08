borkena

August 10, 2020

On Sunday, Oromo region Prosperity Party branch announced that it has terminated Lemma Megersa as executive member of the party. What led to the decision and what is the background story?

Take a listen to Andafta reportage.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena