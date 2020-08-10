borkena

Ethiopian Consulate General in Jeddah said on Sunday that it has learnt several Ethiopians were hurt after ethnic based clashes among Ethiopians in the Islamic Holy city of Mecca.

A brief letter, dated August 9th, from the Consulate General shared on Social Media said that violence based on ethnicity, birth region or differences of views (apparently political views) are not acceptable for it has no cultural or religious ground, and not in line with humanity.

Such behavior, it was said, compromises the security of peaceful citizens and tarnishes the image of our people and country.

Furthermore, the letter said that those who are involved in the violence will be held accountable in accordance with the law of Saudi Arabia while advising Ethiopians to refrain from such illegal behavior.

The letter did not specify about when the violence happened and how many people were hurt.







