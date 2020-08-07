How long is Oromo region of Ethiopia allowed to be a hell for non-Oromo?

In the second round of planned massacre against non-Oromo region of Ethiopia in less than a year, more than 200 Ethiopians have been savagely massacred. In stead of working on a plan to avert another round, Oromo regional state is covering up the nature of the attack. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government is still silent on the issue.

Shimeles Abdissa, Oromo region President. (Photo file/ ENA)

borkena

editorial

August 7, 2020

As more details about the savage nature of the ethnic cleansing in the Oromo region of Ethiopia emerges, authorities in the region assert that the killing did not have hallmarks of ethnic cleansing nature or attacks against the followers of Ethiopian orthodox Church. Communications affairs head of the region, Getachew Balcha, spoke this week with a tone that the killing did not have hallmarks of ethnic cleansing.

A group of journalists, actors and religious leaders in the country paid a visit to the parts of the region where there had been unimaginably savage killings. Interviews with the families of the victims whose parents were killed as aliens in the place where they were born and grew up tell a story of politically motivated heartless savages who consider themselves as defenders of the Oromo.

All the videos released are shocking if that is not an understatement. Yet, the story of Meron Tesfaye is beyond words. She was married for over twenty years and she was nine months pregnant with her third child. “Around 9:00 a.m. in the morning they came and knocked saying it is the house of Amhara and Christian,” her husband told journalists and religious leaders who went for a visit. They took 480,000 Ethiopian birr from the residence and Jewelry but that was not enough. “Then they [radial Oromo attackers] said that the baby she is pregnant with is an Amhara and should not be born, and they beheaded her in front of her two children,” he said. That happened in Shashemene. The incidents in other parts of the region are similar. In Chiro, a man was stoned to death, but his family was not allowed to collect the dead body. It was left in the open air for days until members of the defense force entered the town to “restore order.”

Berhanu Tekleyared was among the journalists who traveled to the area. “Before the visit, I had the impression that maybe narratives of the massacre were exaggerated. After my trip, I found out that what was revealed was only about 10 or 20 percent of what happened,” he said. It is not the killing per se but the manner in which most of the killings were executed is beyond imagination.

What is also revealed is that within the framework of radical ethnic Oromo nationalism struggle against “neftegna,” (which is now clearly known to be a code word for Amhara), a sociological basis for an extreme form of barbarism and savagery is created. Partly, it is meant to instill fear and make the region a hell for non-Oromos (mainly Amharas). Partly, it seems more like vengeance to politically motivated narratives of history which were meant to produce a generation that is divorced from rationality – among other things. A young man who considers himself Oromo nationalist is now uprooted from his sociological base without leaving his village and linked to “Oromo leaders” or Oromo activists on social media (usually based in the Diaspora) with whom he has little or nothing in common except the Oromo language. When his leader from oversea (or even from Addis Ababa) calls for a massacre against neftegna (in their mind all the problems in the world is linked to neftegna), youth groups who subscribe to Oromo nationalists ideology, the greatest proportion of which irrational hate, goes on the killing rampage against neftegna.

In the mind of radicalized ethnic Oromo nationalists vandalizing and destroying businesses and government facilities including schools and health centers is essential for Oromo people for he is uprooted from his sociological bases, through radicalizing “Oromo activists” and Oromo leaders’ messages, without leaving his hometown. Apart from Oromo youth whose common sense is robbed by hate propaganda of radical Oromo, a considerable part of the leadership in what is known as Oromia is governing at the mercy of “activists.” In fact, a good number of them tend to believe in the hate creed of what they want to make appear as “Oromo struggle.” Shimeles Abdissa, currently administrative head of the Oromo region, is a good example. He was speaking the same political language of hate when he addressed a big ethnic Oromo crowd that gathered to celebrate ethnic Oromo traditional religion – Irreecha in September 2019.

The latest string of massacre against non-Oromos in the region started hours after the killing of Hachalu Hundessa on June 29, 2020. Findings from the trip to the region confirmed, however, that the killing was planned well before the killing of the singer. It was also an orchestrated one. The attackers had a list of people, residential houses and businesses to be attacked. As they started the attacks in towns like Shashemene, Batu, and Ziway (among others), a pickup vehicle was supplied fuel to be used for burning the houses and businesses of non-Oromos (mostly Amharas.) The mobility of attackers from towns to towns is also something that attests to the fact that the attack was pre-planned. More than 40 district towns in the region were attacked at the same time. Authorities in several cities of the region who could have stopped the attack rather played a supportive role for the attackers through inaction, at least.

The number of people massacred and displaced people and the extent of the destruction of property in the recent attack in the Oromo region of Ethiopia is much higher than what the explosion caused in Lebanon this week. Turning a deaf ear to the horrific massacre in Ethiopia is additional evidence that the rhetoric about human rights in the world is partisan, politically motivated, and hypocrite too.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government is yet to speak clearly as to what it is intending to do in the line of helping Ethiopians who lost loved ones and livelihood ( sometimes both at the same time) to the rising ethno-fascism of radical Oromo activists, leaders and their followers. Justice has to be served. His government has to make it clear also how it is going to protect the security and safety of non-Oromo Ethiopians in the region. They are Ethiopians. They are living in their own country. It should never be seen as an act of benevolence for Ethiopians citizens to live in dignity in any part of the country. It is a citizenship right. And the government, regional or federal, has a duty to defend that.







