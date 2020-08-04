borkena

August 4, 2020

Residents of Dera, in Arsi, Oromo region of Ethiopia, recount their experience of the attack after the assassination of Hachalu Hundessa.

They say they were attacked because of their religious identity (Ethiopian Tewahdo Orthodox Church).

About 139 households are currently residing in a church.

