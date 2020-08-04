Foggy Weather in Ethiopian capital disrupted operation flight operation

borkena

August 4, 2020

A foggy weather condition in the capital Addis Ababa on Tuesday disrupted flight operations at Bole International Airport, according to a report by state-owned media.

Planes were redirected to nearby airports for landing. Ethiopian Airlines apologized for the inconveniences created as a result of the weather condition.

Source : Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC)







