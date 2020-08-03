Briefing on the U.S. Efforts to Combat Terrorism in Africa during COVID 19…

US embassy in Addis Ababa

August 3, 2020

Briefing on the U.S. Efforts to Combat Terrorism in Africa during COVID with Major General Dagvin R.M. Anderson, Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command Africa

Please join us on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, for a digital press briefing with Major General Dagvin R.M. Anderson, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command Africa, where he will discuss U.S. partnerships with African nations to reduce extremism, combat terrorist organizations, and bring about peace and prosperity throughout the African continent.

Special Operations Command Africa primarily works with African special operations forces providing training, mentorship, and assistance that helps develop partner nation capabilities to defeat violent extremism. One of the U.S. special operations truths is that people are more important than hardware. Accordingly, SOCAF engagements and partnerships with African militaries are the cornerstone of their mission.

During COVID, relationships and working with partners have become even more critical. Topics for discussion may include U.S. special operations during COVID, assessments of violent extremism across the continent, and a U.S. military view of opportunities and threats.

DETAILS:

Speakers: Major General Dagvin R.M. Anderson, Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command

Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Time: 12:00PM

Languages: English

Ground rules: ON THE RECORD

Dial-in Info: To be provided upon RSVP

RSVP: Please RSVP here

Twitter: Join the conversation at #AFHubPress for the call and follow us on @USAfricaCommand and @AfricaMediaHub.

BIO:

Maj. Gen. Dagvin R.M. Anderson

Commander, Special Operations Command Africa

Maj. Gen. Dagvin R.M. Anderson is the Commander, Special Operations Co​mmand Africa, headquartered at Kelley Barracks in Stuttgart, Germany. In this role, Maj. Gen. Anderson is responsible for the full spectrum of special operations activities conducted throughout Africa and leads more than 1,700 U.S. military, interagency and international military personnel operating in 27 countries throughout Africa and Europe.

A distinguished graduate of Washington University in St. Louis, Maj. Gen. Anderson was commissioned through the Air Force ROTC program. He has flown the KC-135R, MC-130E and U-28A operationally, and has participated in several contingencies to include operations Provide Comfort, Deny Flight, Deliberate Guard, Allied Force, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. He commanded a special operations squadron, an expeditionary squadron, an operations group and a special operations wing. He was a Fellow at the Weatherhead Center for International Affairs at Harvard University and was an Olmsted Scholar in the Czech Republic. Maj. Gen. Anderson has completed joint staff tours at Headquarters United States Special Operations Command, the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Headquarters United States Forces Korea and Headquarters United States Indo-Pacific Command.

For full bio please use this link







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena