Ethiopia revamping campaign to reverse spread of Coronavirus

August 1, 2020

The spread of Coronavirus has shown a remarkable increase in Ethiopia in the past few weeks. As of August 1, 2020, Ethiopia has tested 429,712 people for COVID-19 across the country, and confirmed cases are 17,999 (both active and inactive cases).

While the country’s testing capacity has reached about 8000 per day, the rate of daily infection was close to 10 percent in the past few days which represents a remarkable increase in the rate of infection. The bulk of the case is in the capital Addis Ababa.

Today, Ethiopia has launched a month-long anti-coronavirus community movement with the aim to intensify testing. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called on Ethiopians to contribute to the success of the campaign.

The ministry of health is targeting to test over two hundred thousand people in the next two weeks. In the first 79 days after the first patient was confirmed in the country ( a Japanese national who arrived in the country from West Africa) only 1000 people confirmed with coronavirus disease.

Lately, as many as 900 people have been confirmed with the virus in a period of twenty-four hours. So far, 284 people have died of the disease.