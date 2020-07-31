Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said this week during a meeting with an opposition leaders that he will have problem with the Election if Tigray People’s Liberation Front fails to win; it did not appear to be sarcastic.

July 31, 2020

Ethiopian Upper House (also known as House of Federation) ordered Tigray regional state to immediately stop the move to conduct an election in the region.

The House sent a letter to Tigray Regional State in which it recalled that a Constitutional Interpretation is given on the sixth general election after the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) announced that it cannot conduct the election due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

It was announced that the House of Federation decided to extend the election until nine to twelve months after the COVID-19 -19 is declared no more a public health threat.

The House of Federation said it has confirmed that Tigray regional state is working on to conduct an election in the region.

Authorities in the region have established “a regional election board,” against article 102 of the Ethiopian constitution, as cited in the letter, which stipulated that only the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) can conduct an impartial and fair election.

Tigray regional state’s move is seen not only as defiance to the decision of the House of Federation but also as a violation of the constitution of Ethiopia.

The letter also mentioned that regional governments have a duty to respect the power of the Federal government (article 50, section 8 of the constitution is cited).

Furthermore, the letter said that any decision that contravenes with the constitution will not be implemented, and called on the Tigray regional state to immediately stop violating the constitution, and stop defying the decision of the House of Federation, as reported by Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC).

According to DW Amharic report, five political parties and eleven independent candidates are registered for the election in the region. Baytona Tigray, Salsay Woyane, Tigray Independence Party, Assimba Democratic Party and Tigray People’s Liberation Front will take part in the election.

Abiy Ahmed said last week that no military action will be taken against Tigray in connection with the election but said that the Federal government will enforce the rule of law.







