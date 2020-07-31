At least 2000 ethnic Amharas displaced from Benishangul region

Google map

borkena

July 31, 2020

Days after armed groups killed at least 14 civilians in the Guba area of Benishangul Regional state in Western Ethiopia, at least 2000 ethnic Amhara are reportedly displaced from the same area. It is the area where the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is located.

Residents of Almehal locality in Guba district told Voice of America Amharic service that they were attacked because of their ethnicity, as reported on July 31, 2020.

It was in broad daylight, around 11 a.m in the morning local time that gunmen attempted to attack them while they were in their farm fields. According to the residents, they managed to escape from them, but their properties were burned down.

Benishangul regional state Administration and Security Affairs deputy head, Abdulaziz Mohamed, said that he has not received information regarding the displacement of residents from the Guba district.

Six people were wounded this past Monday, apart from the killings of 14 members of the ethnic Amhara community in the district, and victims said that the attackers are known to the victims.

Security authorities denied that the attack that happened this week was not an ethnic-based one. They called it “an attack organized by Egyptian mercenaries in the aftermath of the filling of the first phase of GERD.”







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena