Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Eid al Adha message to Ethiopian Muslims

borkena

July 30, 2020

It has become customary for Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed to convey a message on major Christian and Muslim Holidays.

As expected, he did so on Thursday too on the occasion of Eid al Adha. Expressing his best wishes for Ethiopian Muslims, he said “This year’s celebration of Eid al Adha is different.”

One of the reasons that made the holiday special, as Abiy Ahmed thinks, is that it is happening in the aftermath of the first phase of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) filling.

He hailed the important role that Ethiopian Muslims played an important role in the diplomatic struggle. “Every Ethiopian has respect for that,” he said.

PM Ahmed highlighted the theological meaning of Eid-al-Adha saying that it is the holiday of sacrifices. The willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismael as an act of obedience was the highest form of courage, he said.

He also noted that the Coronavirus situation is another reason why this year’s holiday is different. He said that the number of people affected by the Coronavirus disease is increasing and called on Ethiopian Muslims to exercise caution when celebrating.

Furthermore, he called on Ethiopian Muslims to fill the gap created by Covid-19 by sharing with the needy ones since the holiday is a feast of sacrifice.

He seized the opportunity to mobilize followers of the faith for the green legacy campaign — a campaign which aims to plant billions of trees every year —, and to continue supporting the campaign to complete the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).







