The life and times of Hachalu Hundessa as revealed by families, friends

July 29, 2020

Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) produced a reportage on the life and times of Hachalu Hundessa who was killed on June 29, 2020 in the capital Addis Ababa. His parents, siblings and friends share their memories of him.

Apart from his works and personalities, the reportage reveals the political convictions of Hchalu Hudessa. Watch video below ( in Amharic)

Video : embedded from the Fana Broadcasting Corporate YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from video







