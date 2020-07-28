Kemal Gelchu : “I used to think that OLF is Oromo People’s Party”

borkena

General Kemal Gelchu led a contingent of army deserting the Ethiopian defense force to join Oromo Liberation Front which was based in Eritrea back then.

In an interview with Andafta media, he reveals what he has observed within the organization. “I used to think that OLF is Oromo People’s Party, a party that works for Oromo people 24 hours a day,” he said.

What I have found out is that it is a collection of different forces. He added, “There are those who want to struggle. There are those who see the organization as a means of livelihood. There are those who work for other forces. And there are those who are clueless about the struggle.”

He relates the “clueless” members of the organization with most Oromos who are blindly supporting the organization.

Watch the featured interview below (in Amharic)







