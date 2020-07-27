Ethiopian Airlines resumed flights to west African destinations

borkena

July 27, 2020

Ethiopian Airlines announced on Monday that it has resumed flights to West African destinations after nearly five months of suspension due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

It is now flying to cities in Benin, Cameroon, and Côte d’Ivoire.

Last week, Ethiopian Airlines announced that it has resumed flight to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, four times a week.

As the COVID 19 pandemic hit hard around the world about four or so months ago, Ethiopian Airlines grounded well over 90 percent of planes suspending flights to destinations in Africa, Asia, Europe, Australia, Latin America, and North America.

In early April 2020, the airline already reported a loss of $550 million in revenue as passengers’ flights were all suspended.

The airlines resorted to cargo flights by converting dozens of passenger planes into cargo and managed to survive the economic disaster that hit the aviation industry across the world.

