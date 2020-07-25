Ethiopianism based on “international outlook,” Mekdelawit Messay

borkena

In an interview with Arts TV world, Mekdelawit Messay reflects on multifaceted challenges that emanated from systemic failures.

Much of the issues she talked about need to be given due consideration by policy makers (especially education policy).

Possible reservation for those who tend to think critically is the notion of internationalism (in social media some describe it as global citizenship). What really constitute internationalism is a question that the critical mass is grappling to understand. it remain a question in view of the history of it, the status quo and the global conquest agenda through culture, economic repression – among other things.)







