July 23, 2020

The World-Wide Ethiopian Civic Association Network (WE-CAN), an umbrella organization of 57 Ethiopian Civic Society Organizations from around the world, wrote a letter to the Nobel Committee in response to a campaign to revoke Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Nobel Prize.

The letter is available HERE







