Ethiopian Airlines plane caught fire at Shanghai Pudong Airport

July 22, 2020

As Ethiopia is celebrating the completion of the first phase of filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, Chinese social media sources are reporting that an Ethiopian Airlines cargo plane caught fire on Wednesday at Shanghai Pudong Airport in China.

Ethiopian Airlines has confirmed the news. The B777 freighter aircraft scheduled to fly to Sao Paulo via Addis Ababa. Ground staff and crew members are reported safe.

According to a statement from Ethiopian Airlines, The plane with the registration number ET-ARH caught fire when it was loading cargo.

Social Media sources from china have reported that the airport fire department arrived on the scene and managed to put out the fire.

What caused the fire is not established at this writing. “Ethiopian has collaborated with all concerned authorities and contained the fire. The cause of the incident is under investigation by the appropriate authorities,” said Ethiopian Airlines.

At a time when the aviation industry was affected by COVID 19, the management of Ethiopian Airlines relied on the cargo service as a pillar for survival strategy by converting dozens of passenger’s plane into freighters. The result was that the airline managed to pay for its expenses without a subsidy from the government.







