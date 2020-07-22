Ethiopia introduces new motorbikes restriction to combat crime

Photo : Addis Fortune via EBC

borkena

July 22, 2020

Motorbikes with plate numbers from regional states are banned to operate in the capital Addis Ababa.

It is the city’s transport office that introduced the new legislation in what it said is a move to reverse the rising crime rate in the capital, as reported by Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC).

Sitotaw Akale, the city’s transport office head, is cited as saying that motorbikes with plate numbers from regions have become a challenge in the rising crime rate in the city and traffic congestion. The new regulation is effective as of July 22, 2020.

“From now on, if these motorbikes are operating in Addis Ababa they will be held accountable,” said Mr. Sitotaw.

Due to a measure which was taken on the part of the city administration since last year the number of motorbikes in the city is reduced to 3600 (from 15,000) which are licensed.

The City also said that it has no intention to issue any more licenses to motorbikes in the capital Addis Ababa.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena