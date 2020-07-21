borkena

Berhanemeskel Abebe Segni served as a Consulate General of Ethiopia in Los Angeles, California, after Abiy Ahmed became Prime Minister.

In an interview with Arts TV, about a year or so ago, he said that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government must be strict about enforcing the rule of law. He even went to the extent of calling for the arrest of those who are claiming that there are “two governments in Ethiopia.”

He did not name names back then. But it was clear that he made a reference to Jawar Mohammed who is currently arrested in connection with the massacre of innocent civilians following the assassination of Hachalu Hundessa.

Back then, he also talked at length about the dangers of ethnic hate crimes and the role of sharpened ethnic politics to sustain it.

In the video of an interview shared below, Berhanemeskel talks about how the 27 years of TPLF nurtured and inculcated polarized ethnic politics as a means to maintain a hold in power, and condemned that citizens face a threat from radical ethnic nationalists in different parts of the country. In January 2019, he wrote on his social media page saying “there is no such organization as Oromo Liberation Front.

When the news of Hachalu Hundessa assassination broke out, it did not take even an hour for Berhanemeskel Abebe, who lost his position as the Ethiopian Consulate General for reason that is said to be related to his citizenship status, to conclude that “neftegna” ( a word for ethnic Amhara) killed the singer.

Since then he has been inciting, on social media, what looks like ethnic cleansing political agenda under the cover of a struggle for the rights of the Oromo. In the days following the killing of Hachalu, more than 240 innocent civilians who have nothing to do with the singer’s assassination have been violently massacred in the Oromo region of Ethiopia.







