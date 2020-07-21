Fana Broadcasting Corporation stopped FM broadcast from Mekelle

borkena

July 21, 2020

Fana Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) has reportedly stopped its FM broadcast from Mekelle city in Northern Ethiopia.

BBC Amharic News said on Tuesday that it has confirmed the broadcast from the seat of Tigray regional state is discontinued as of the morning of July 21.

The source cited Yonathan Gezahgne, FBC Mekelle branch journalist, to report that four employees have received a letter with which they are notified about suspension of their employment status with FBC starting Friday.

FBC branch offices director Solomon Gemeda was contacted for clarification, BBC Amharic said, and he said that he will have more information after meeting with senior management.

According to the source, the FBC Mekelle branch has 32 employees.

The state-affiliated FBC has not explained, as this writing, why the Mekelle branch is closed.

Earlier this month, Dimtsi Weyane and Tigray Television were off the air in what appeared to be a measure against Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) which is linked to the assassination of Ethiopian singer Hachalu Hundessa who was killed on June 29 in the capital Addis Ababa.







