Zadig Abraha on current Ethiopian situation
borkena
July 20, 2020
Zadig Abraha is Prosperity Party’s election affairs head. He was formerly a central committee member of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).
In an interview with Walta TV regarding current affairs in Ethiopia, he says “Unless we rescue Ethiopia, impending danger would affect the region and beyond.”
Watch part I and II of his interview
Video : from Walta TV YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from video
