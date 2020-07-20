Zadig Abraha on current Ethiopian situation

borkena

July 20, 2020

Zadig Abraha is Prosperity Party’s election affairs head. He was formerly a central committee member of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

In an interview with Walta TV regarding current affairs in Ethiopia, he says “Unless we rescue Ethiopia, impending danger would affect the region and beyond.”

Watch part I and II of his interview







Video : from Walta TV YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from video







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena