Looting in Addis Ababa following Singer Hachalu’s death

July 20, 2020

Hours after Ethiopian singer Hachalu Hundessa was assassinated in the capital Addis Ababa on June 29, 2020, an organized youth group that calls itself Qerroo,in the Oromo region of Ethiopia, went on an arson rampage, looting and slaughtering mostly non ethnic Oromo Ethiopians.

Much of the destruction happened in towns like Shashemene, Batu, Ziway, Arsi Negelle.

Addis Ababa was not spared from the destruction. A day after the assassination, Qerroo (radicalized Oromo nationalists) reportedly caused destruction in the city which is estimated to be over 200 million Ethiopian birr. Andafta video below, captured some of the destruction. Watch.

Video : Embedded from Andafta Media YouTube channel

