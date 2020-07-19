Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed returns home from a visit to Eritrea

borkena
Abiy Ahmed and his delegation reportedly returned home on Sunday in the afternoon after two days of a working visit to Eritrea, his first travel outside of Ethiopia since the coronavirus state of emergency.
Eritrea’s Ministry of Information disclosed on Sunday that Abiy held extensive discussion with Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki.
According to the Ministry, the discussion focused on “bilateral relations and regional developments.” It further said that an agreement is reached to strengthen existing multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.
Regional cooperation was also a topic of discussion between the two leaders, and it is said an agreement was reached “to work together to enhance regional cooperation in the Horn of Africa.”
Apart from their discussion, the Eritrean president took Abiy Ahmed and his delegation to a tour of an agricultural development project in the Gash Barka region of Eritrea.
The Ministry of information also disclosed that the two leaders attended the graduation of the 33rd batch of national service trainees at Sawa.
Abiy Ahmed’s visit to Eritrea came following a deadly ethnic cleansing attack in the Oromo region of Ethiopia which raised speculation that his visit had something to do with the security situation in the country.
However, the Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister dismissed that his trip is not related to what happened in Ethiopia in the last two weeks, as reported by ESAT.
