Message to Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed from London protester

July 18, 2020

A protester from London has a message for Prime Minister Abiy Ahemd. He was part of the Ethiopian Army before TPLF took power in 1991. Reflecting on the incident that claimed the lives of at least 240 people in the Oromo region of Ethiopia, he says TPLF is the root cause.

“Ethiopianism is a way of life that we have to live on a daily basis,” he said.

What is his message to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed? Take a listen to to his message (Amharic)

Video copy right : Wodi Shambel.







