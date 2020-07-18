Ethiopia to build over four million homes in urban centers

Aysha Moahmmed, Urban Development and Construction Minister. / ENA

July 18, 2020

The Ethiopian government says that it is planning to build four million residential homes in urban centers over the next ten years.

Urban Development and Construction Minister, Aysha Mohammed, discussed the ten-year plan on Saturday with experts in the field and stakeholders, as reported by Ethiopian News Agency.

She is cited as saying the urban development plan identified job creation for residents, housing, and infrastructure as priority areas.

Currently, an estimated 24 million people live in urban areas. Aysha said that there is a plan to grow the number to 40 million in the next ten years.

Experts who were part of the discussion reportedly remarked that establishing an organized information management system is necessary for equitable and fair distribution of houses.

There have been complaints regarding the transfer of condominium houses built in the capital Addis Ababa.

Takele Uma, acting mayor, has allegedly distributed thousands of housing units on ethnic Oromo youth on priority basis while tens of thousands of residents in the capital were in the waiting list , and with the required finance for it.

