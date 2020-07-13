Ethiopian gov’t released unedited video of Hachalu Hundessa’s interview

borkena

July 13, 2020

The Ethiopian government has released unedited video footage of Hachalu Hundessa’s interview with Oromia Media Network (OMN) which government says has relevant evidence into his killing.

OMN cut out the part of the interview where Hachalu Hundessa talked about threats on his life which he said was from Qelem Wolega region.

It has raised a question as to why the OMN removed that part of the information.

