July 16, 2020

Deputy Chairman of Oromo Federalist Congress, Bekele Gerba, and others in the same file appeared in court in the capital Addis Ababa on Monday.

According to a report by VOA Amharic, police requested for additional days to complete investigations.

However, lawyers of the defendants opposed the decision. Kedir Bulu, Bekele’s lawyer, told VOA Amharic that they appealed to the court that police need to observe the rights of the defendants to get justice in a reasonably quick time.

After examining the cases from both sides, the court gave an appointment for July 16, 2020, to pass the verdict on the case.

Kedir Bulo also told VOA Amharic that he has asked Bekele Gerba regarding treatment in prison. The latter confirmed that the treatment for prisoners in the prison is good.

He was arrested in connection with a scuffle with law enforcement officers over the body of singer Hachalu Hundessa who was assassinated in the capital Addis Ababa on June 29, 2020.

Bekele Gerba and Jawar Mohammed allegedly mobilized a crowd to demand that the late Hachalu Hundessa should be laid to rest in the capital Addis Ababa but it was indicated that their interest in burial place was in a collision course with the family decision.

A member of a special police force was killed in the ensuing scuffle by security details of Jawar Mohammed.

The Ethiopian government says there was a plan to take down the government with the guise of organizing a funeral for Hachalu in the capital Addis Ababa.

At least 239 people were killed and nearly 300 wounded, mostly in the Oromo region of Ethiopia, after the news of Hachalu Hundessa Killing was heard.







