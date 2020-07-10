The report of arrest came following an escalation of war of words between Federal authorities and the TPLF which is implicated in Hachalu’s killing

July 10, 2020

Ethiopia’s Federal Police has arrested two senior Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) members in Addis Ababa.

VOA Amharic service reporter in Tigray, Mulugeta Atsebeha, said that he has confirmed the news from the TPLF office.

Tewolde Gebre Tsadkan, TPLF special zone office head in Addis Ababa and Central Committee member, and Tesfalem Yihdego who is Director of Legal and Justice Research Institute (in a rank of State Minister – as it is described in Ethiopia) were arrested in connection with the unrest in the country following the death of Hachalu Hundessa.

Two other employees of the TPLF office in Addis Ababa ( they are said to be drivers) are also arrested, according to the report by VOA Amharic service.

It is said they are not allowed to be visited by family members ( which authorities link to Coronavirus prevention rules in place) and their lawyers.

A VOA reporter indicated that he was unable to include remarks from the Federal police due to accessibility issues.

Ethiopian government authorities claim that TPLF is involved in the planning of the assassination of Hachalu Hundessa – which the government said was part of a bigger plan to trigger violence between different ethnic groups (Amhara and Oromo to be specific) in a way that triggers the disintegration of Ethiopia.

In a statement issued on Thursday, TPLF pointed fingers to what it called a “Unitary and dictatorial group in Arat Kilo” in connection with the killing.

The organization also accused that the same group is plotting against TPLF and the people of Tigray, and called on people in the region to standby for a “decisive fight.”

TPLF and the Federal government are also in a collision course over the sixth general election. The former has passed the decision to have its own election in the region when the House of Federation (Upper House) extended the terms of regional and Federal Houses until after the Coronavirus is declared no longer a public threat.







