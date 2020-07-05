The barbarity of attack on innocent and unarmed Ethiopians in the Oromo region of Ethiopia has shocked people from the region and beyond. Amhara, Gurage and Wolaita ethnic groups are among ethnic groups that were targeted.

borkena

July 5, 2020

While a considerable number of ethnic Oromo extremists living abroad called for an ethnic cleansing against “neftegan” (their code word for ethnic Amhara)using social media platforms and radical Oromo media outlets in the days after the killing of Hachalu Hundessa, there were some Oromo Ethiopians who were disgusted and ashamed by barbaric attacks on ethnic Amhara and destroyed their properties. Having seen what happened in the past few days, says Mekonen Molla, “I am ashamed to tell my children that I am an Oromo”

He said he confirmed the news from his relatives back in Ethiopia. He also said that he has seen messages for ethnic cleansing on Oromia Media Network.

In his video message he conveyed both in Amharic and Oromifa and revealing the perplexing nature of Oromo question, he asks “what kind of ‘freedom’ is the people of Oromo seeking? Watch it.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena