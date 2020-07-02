Hachalu used to say that he wanted to be buried in Ambo, says Habtamu Hundessa. He said Hachalu knew that he would one day be killed.

borkena

July 2,2020

As reported earlier, Hachalu Hudnessa’s funeral took place at Gedam Eyesus church in Ambo on Thursday amid a tight security presence.

There was a clash between security forces and youth groups who were trying to enter the Abbo University Stadium where the farewell service for the singer was organized. The incident left two people killed and seven others wounded as reported by VOA Amharic although unclear if the injury is life-threatening or otherwise.

Ethiopian government flew the body of Hachalu Hudenssa in a Helicopter to Ambo after a big crowd intercepted the coffin on its way to the singer’s birthplace insisting that he should be laid to rest in Addis Ababa.

የድምፃዊ ሀጫሉ ሁንዴሳ ስንብት

የድምፃዊ ሃጫሉ ሁንዴሳ የቀብር ሥነ ስርዓት ዛሬበተወለደባት አምቦ ከተማ ገዳመ ኢየሱስ ቤተ ክርስቲያን ተፈፅሟል። የሽኝት ሥነ ስርዓቱ በአምቦ ዩኒቨርስቲ… Posted by VOA Amharic on Thursday, July 2, 2020

The funeral ceremony in Ambo was escorted with a government musical band. Too many people tend to think that the funeral could and should have been much more than that.

Habtamu Hundessa is Hachalu Hundessa’s elder brother, and he seems to agree with that. In a phone interview with VOA Amharic Service, he said that it was very embarrassing that some groups were forcefully demanding to take, forcefully, the body back to Addis Ababa without the will of his parents and family.

The thirty-six years old slain singer is survived by his wife and three kids- the oldest is five years old and the youngest only one month old.

Habtuamu said his wife, his parents, and siblings wanted the burial place to be in Ambo. How can they impose their thinking on the family is his message.

Habtamu sees what has been attempted as a “vice.”

Asked if there is any plan to have a memorial statue or something, Habtamu said “We have lost our brother. He was pursuing his dream but they cut his life short. He is dead and anything is useless for him now. We do not want anyone to do anything.”

VOA Amharic Journalist Tsion Girma also asked Habtamu if he has any message in light of the difficult situation that Ethiopia is in.

My message for Ethiopians and the Youth is, he said, “I wonder if all can pause for a moment and think before doing something. It is the family who wanted Hachalu to be buried in Ambo. To create a fight and hassle during the funeral is not thinking.I do not think so”

Berhanemeskel Abebe Segni tends to think of himself as an activist who is fighting for the “right and equality of the Oromo people.”

He is one of the activists who were pushing that Hachalu should be buried in Addis Ababa. Appearing on Oromo Media Network, whose owner is Jawar Mohammed who is currently in Jail in connection with the incident, on Wednesday, he said that he has contacted the family and that they want Hachalu to be buried in Addis Ababa – which is contradicting with what Hachalu’s brother said.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena