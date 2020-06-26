Police said foreigners who were in their residence in Bole area of Addis Ababa were attacked by robbers who dressed in Federal police. One suspect is reportedly killed

Seized police uniforms. Photo credit : Addis Ababa Police Commission

borkena

June 26, 2020

Addis Ababa Police Commission on Friday one person was killed and another one seriously wounded during a shout out in the Bole area of the city.

According to a police statement, the incident happened on June 26 following what it called an attempted robbery in a residence of foreigners whose country of origin is unspecified.

Police narrative says the robbers were attempting to leave the premises of the house they robbed, which is said to be near Tizazu Hotel, with over 100,000 cash and a cellular phone.

A car with a plate number Code 3, AA 80693 was used for the robbery. Two of the suspects were dressed in a Federal police uniform.

Four other armed men in civilian clothes and an unspecified number of other aids entered the house and attacked the foreigners around 1 p.m. local time, said the police statement.

Federal police members who were on patrol overheard when the victims were calling out for help, Deputy Inspector Tesfaye Eshete is cited as saying.

When the Federal police ordered the suspects to stop, they opened fire in what police said was an attempt to escape. It was during an exchange of fire that one of the suspects was killed while another suspect was wounded. Their names are undisclosed at this writing.

Still another suspect who was said to be driving the car is captured without any injury. Police also said that a total of seven suspects who are said to have taken part in the robbery are in custody.

An unspecified number of ammunition of a handgun and AK 47 is seized, according to a police report. The report did not say if the guns used in the robbery are seized or not.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena