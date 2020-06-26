Fana Broadcasting Corporate launches Arabic Language program

borkena

One of Ethiopia’s state-owned media outlets Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) launched an Arabic Language Program.

It will be available on social media and the internet, according to an FBC report on Tuesday.

FBC said that the program is launched with the intention to engage Arabic speaking world in North Africa and the Gulf region, among other areas.

Television transmission has not commenced, and FBC said that preparations are underway to allocate airtime for Arabic contents.

The station provides service in five local languages (Afar, Amharic, Oromo, Tigrigna, and Somali), and one international language (English).







