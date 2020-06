borkena

June 24, 2020

Gedu Andargachew’s interview with Aljazeera Arabic service regarding the controversy with Egypt over the filling and operation of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Video : embedded from Aljazeera Horn of Africa Youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena