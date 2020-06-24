Ethiopians to launch an online campaign to reverse Egyptian distortion

Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is poised to trend on social media as Ethiopians organize online campaign to create awareness among the international community

Ethiopia Dam at night. Photo source : MFAE

borkena

June 24, 2020

As the tripartite talk on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) failed last week, Ethiopians outside of the country are planning a global online campaign with the aim to reverse Egyptian distortion about the Dam and Ethiopia’s right to use water from the Nile river to generate electric power.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, the campaign is organized by United Ethiopians for Peace and Reconciliation (UE4PR). It is a UK -based not-for-profit organization.

Organizers intend to create awareness among the international community about the Ethiopian Dam and the negotiation process which is stalled again.

A date for the start of the campaign is to be announced by the organizers in the days to come.

The latest negotiation process failed when Egypt dropped out of the tripartite talk to pursue a measure from the United Nations Security Council to stop what it called “unilateral filling of the dam,” without reaching an agreement.

Egypt’s letter to the UN Security Council mentioned that Ethiopia’s action to fill the dam could lead to a security problem in the region.

Addis Ababa has sent a clarification and position letter to the UN in response to Egypt. There is nothing that leads to a security problem in the region; it was said in the letter.

Furthermore, Ethiopia said that Egypt will be responsible for any security problem in the region.

The bottle-neck in the negotiation is that Egypt wants to impose a colonial-era water allocation which gives Egypt over 75 percent of the water while Ethiopia’s used zero percent of the water when it is contributing over 85 percent of the Nile water.







