Ethiopian House of Commons to discuss African Day, other draft legislation

Ethiopian House of People’s representative will discuss dozens of draft legislation on Thursday including “African Day”

borkena

June 24, 2020

Ethiopian House of Peoples representatives 17th regular session of the fifth-year term is scheduled to take place on Thursday at the office of the Prime Minister, state media reported on Wednesday.

The meeting is not happening at the parliament due to the Coronavirus situation to maintain social distancing.

The House will discuss draft legislation on the Budget and Finance Standing Committee, Urban Development, Construction and Transport Affairs Standing Committee, Federal government Project administration and management system, and expected to approve the legislation.

There are some vacant positions within in Ethiopian Reconciliation Commission, which was established in February 2019, and the parliament will make an appointment to fill them, according to state media.

A report by Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) also said that the House will ratify on draft legislation for the African Union draft legislation of flag, anthem, and African Day legislation although. It is unclear why these issues are discussed at the Ethiopian Parliament.

Those are just some of the activities scheduled for tomorrow, and there is many more draft legislation to discuss.

Ethiopian parliament’s term, which was due to end by the end of September, is extended until Coronavirus is declared not a threat to the country.

It was the House of Federation that passed the decision on June 10 based on a recommendation from the Constitutional Inquiry Commission which was tasked to interpret the constitution to resolve constitutional limbo related to the General election which is now to be scheduled any time between 9 and 12 months after the Coronavirus is declared to be not a threat.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena