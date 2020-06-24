Eritrea was among the countries in the region that supported the popular uprising that toppled Omar Hassan Al-Bashir’s regime in Sudan

When TMC chiarman, Let. Gen. Abdul-Fattah, visited Asmara in 2019 at Asmara International Airport. (Photo : file / Ministry of Information of Eritrea)

June 24, 2020

Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki is visiting Sudan starting on Thursday this week, Sudanese News Agency reported on Wednesday.

In what is said to be a three days official visit, Isaias will meet with First Lieutenant General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereign Council, and with the vice president of the Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Mohammed Hamdan Daqlo who was himself on three days of working visit to Ethiopia this past week.

The meeting between the leaders of the two countries will focus on bilateral relations and cooperation between the two counties.

Eritrea’s Ministry of Information did not confirm the news at this writing.

However, an Eritrean News source on social media reported Wednesday saying that the tension that the Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD) has created in the region is among agenda items to be discussed between Eritrea and Sudan.

