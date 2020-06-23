Ethiopia’s Chief of Staff General Seare Mekonnen commemorated

Sign for the road named after General Seare Mekonen

borkena

June 22, 2020

Ethiopia commemorated General Seare Mekonnen chief of staff of the Ethiopian Defense Force who was assassinated on June 22, 2019 in his residence in the capital Addis Ababa.

The day he was assassinated he planted a tree in the street in his neighborhood, Rwanda to Atlas Road in Bole district of Addis Ababa, doing his part in Ethiopia’s green project.

Around 9 p.m. in the evening, he was shot dead along with his old friend, General Gezai Abera. They are allegedly shot dead by General Seare’s bodyguard who is in custody.

The Memorial service for General Seare took place in the area where he planted a tree on that fateful day. The street is named after him, and a statue is said to be erected in his honor.

The mystery behind the assassination of General Seare is not seeing daylight – something that has frustrated the family.

In a related development, Amhara regional state senior government officials (including the region’s president and prosecutor general) who were assassinated on the same day are commemorated in Bahir Dar in the presence of the region’s top officials.







