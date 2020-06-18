As of June 18, 2020, Ethiopia has tested over 200,000 people for coronavirus disease. Less than two percent of that figure have confirmed to have the virus. The total number, including recovery and death, is 3954.

A new trend from the latest update from the Ministry of Health which cover the past twenty-four hours indicates that more females contracted the virus than males. All the details are given below.

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 18, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4853

Newly confirmed cases: 195

Total confirmed cases: 3954

Active cases: 2953

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 27

New cases of recovery: 85

Total registered recovery: 934

Reported death so far: 65

Total number of tested people so far: 202,214

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

The newly confirmed patients are between 1 and 85 years of age.

Gender

Male: 90

Female: 105

Geographical distribution

Addis Ababa: 144

Afar region : 7

Amhara region: 12

Dire Dawa: 7

Gambela region :3

Harari region : 2

Oromia region: 4

Somali region : 4

Tigray region: 12

Citizenship

All Ethiopians







For Coronavirus cases reported between June 1 and June 17, please check the information below:

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 17, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5274

Newly confirmed cases: 129

Total confirmed cases: 3759

Active cases: 2845

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 30

New cases of recovery: 111

Total registered recovery: 849

Reported death so far: 63

Total number of tested people so far: 197,361

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

For Coronavirus cases reported between June 1 and June 16, please check the information below:

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 16, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5102

Newly confirmed cases: 109

Total confirmed cases: 3630

Active cases: 2829

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32

New cases of recovery: 118

Total registered recovery: 738

Reported death so far: 61

Total number of tested people so far: 192,087



Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 15, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5636

Newly confirmed cases:176

Total confirmed cases: 3521

Active cases: 2839

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 29

New cases of recovery: 75

Total registered recovery: 620

Reported death so far: 60

Total number of tested people so far: 186,985



Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 13, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5644

Newly confirmed cases: 268

Total confirmed cases: 3166

Active cases:2514

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 39

New cases of recovery: 44

Total registered recovery: 495

Reported death so far: 55

Total number of tested people so far: 176,504



Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 12, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5709

Newly confirmed cases: 245

Total confirmed cases: 2915

Active cases: 2415

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 38

New cases of recovery: 17

Total registered recovery: 451

Reported death so far: 47

Total number of tested people so far: 170,860



Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 11, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6630

Newly confirmed cases: 164

Total confirmed cases: 2670

Active cases: 2194

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32

New cases of recovery: 33

Total registered recovery: 434

Reported death so far: 40

Total number of tested people so far: 165,151



Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 10, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:6187

Newly confirmed cases: 170

Total confirmed cases:2506

Active cases: 2068

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 33

New cases of recovery: 22

Total registered recovery: 401

Reported death so far: 35

Total number of tested people so far: 158,521



Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 9, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:4599

Newly confirmed cases: 190

Total confirmed cases:2336

Active cases: 1923

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32

New cases of recovery: 18

Total registered recovery: 379

Reported death so far: 32

Total number of tested people so far: 152,334



Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 8, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:4775

Newly confirmed cases: 136

Total confirmed cases: 2156

Active cases:1766

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32

New cases of recovery: 17

Total registered recovery: 361

Reported death so far: 27

Total number of tested people so far: 147,735*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 7, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6092

Newly confirmed cases: 86

Total confirmed cases: 2020

Active cases: 1647

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32

New cases of recovery: 63

Total registered recovery:344

Reported death so far: 27

Total number of tested people so far: 142,960



Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 6, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5500

Newly confirmed cases: 129

Total confirmed cases: 1934

Active cases: 1631

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 27

New cases of recovery: 19

Total registered recovery:281

Reported death so far: 20

Total number of tested people so far: 136,868



Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 5, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5798

Newly confirmed cases: 169

Total confirmed cases: 1805

Active cases: 1522

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 18

New cases of recovery: 12

Total registered recovery: 262

Reported death so far: 19

Total number of tested people so far: 131,368



Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 4, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5141

Newly confirmed cases: 150

Total confirmed cases: 1636

Active cases: 1336

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 16

New cases of recovery: 4

Total registered recovery: 250

Reported death so far: 18

Total number of tested people so far: 125,570



Update for June 3, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4120

Newly confirmed cases: 142

Total confirmed cases: 1486

Active cases: 1219

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 6

New cases of recovery: 15

Total registered recovery: 246

Reported death so far: 17

Total number of tested people so far: 120,419



Ethiopia Coronavirus update for June 2, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3932

Newly confirmed cases:87

Total confirmed cases: 1344

Active cases: 1,097

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 8

New cases of recovery: 14

Total registered recovery: 231

Reported death so far: 14

Total number of tested people so far: 116,309



Ethiopia coronavirus update for June 1, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2926

Newly confirmed cases: 85

Total confirmed cases: 1257

Active cases: 1,026

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4

New cases of recovery: 8

Total registered recovery: 217

Reported death so far: 12

Total number of tested people so far: 112,377









