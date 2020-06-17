Sudanese leader Mohammed Hamdan Daglo in Ethiopia for consultation

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed and Let. Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Daglo at the State House in Arat Killo, Addis Ababa. Photo credit : OPM

borkena

June 17, 2020

As the tripartite talk on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is underway via virtual meeting, Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council of Sudan, Let. Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, arrived in Addis Ababa on Wednesday.

Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister, Demeke Mekonen, and Gedu Andargachew, Foreign Minister, greeted him upon arrival at Bole International Airport.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Let. Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Daglo’s is in the country to have a consultation with the Ethiopian authorities on “bilateral issues.”

About a month ago, a high level Sudanese delegation was in Ethiopia following what was later said to be an orchestrated skirmish along the Ethio-Sudanse border in North West Ethiopia.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed disclosed that he met with the Deputy Chairman of the Sudanese Sovereign Council without disclosing the details of what the meeting was about. He shared a picture of himself and the Sudanese General in the premises of the palace with the message “I welcome to Ethiopia the Deputy Chairman of the Sudanaese Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.”

Sudanese News Agency (SUNA) said on Wednesday that Daglo is in Ethiopia for two days official working visit. The source added he will be meeting with African Union officials “to discuss peace issues, particularly in Sudan and the State of South Sudan.”

Ethiopia hailed the role Sudan played for the resumption of the tripartite talk although Ethiopia has lost faith in Egypt as the latter has made it difficult to reach an agreement.

Sudan had a stand for a long time that GERD is beneficial to the Sudanese national interest. It’s the latest position is unclear.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena