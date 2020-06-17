House of Federation decision, TPLF move to organize election

borkena

Sisay Mengste (Ph.D) teaches federalism and human rights at Addis Ababa University (AAU).

He had an interview with Tigist Nigussie, Nahoo TV producer of Weekly digest.

He remarked on the decision of the House of Federation and Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) move to organize election in Tigray region against the decision of the Ethiopian Parliament and the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE)

Video : Embedded from Nahoo TV YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video







