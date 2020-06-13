Samora Yunis,Chief of Staff (Retd),reveals how Abiy Ahmed left the army

borkena

In an interview with Awlo Media, former chief of staff Samora Yunis reveals how Abiy Ahmed left the army after he and four other members of the army came up with the idea of founding National Information and Security Services (NISS)

Samora has also remarked on the confrontation between the Federal government and TPLF leaders. He said it should be resolved through discussion while pointing out the new leadership need to be given chance.

The four parts interview is featured below.













