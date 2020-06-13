Ethiopia Coronavirus confirmed cases surpass 3000

Confirmed Coronavirus cases continues to grow in Ethiopia at alarming rate. 268 new cases are confirmed over the past twenty-four hours only. 232 of the cases were confirmed in the capital Addis Ababa. The death rate is also growing. Eight more deaths reported over the past twenty-four hours. The report from the Ministry of Health says that four of the cases were confirmed after the patients died. If true, that case is worrisome. It could be seen as an indication of the gaps in the testing capacity which may mean that there are more infected people who are not yet tested. Unlike the first few months, the bulk of cases recently confirmed do not have a travel history or known contact with infected person.
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 13, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5644
Newly confirmed cases: 268
Total confirmed cases: 3166
Active cases:2514
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 39
New cases of recovery: 44
Total registered recovery: 495
Reported death so far: 55
Total number of tested people so far: 176,504
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
The newly confirmed patients range between 1 and 90 years of age.
Gender:
Male: 177
Female: 91
Geographical distribution :
Addis Ababa: 232
Afar region : 2
Amhara region: 8
Bengishangul region : 1
Harari region: 5
Oromia region: 12
SNNPR: 2
Tigray region: 6
Citizenship:
Ethiopians : 267
Other : 1
For Coronavirus cases reported between June 1 and June 12, please check the information below:
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 12, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5709
Newly confirmed cases: 245
Total confirmed cases: 2915
Active cases: 2415
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 38
New cases of recovery: 17
Total registered recovery: 451
Reported death so far: 47
Total number of tested people so far: 170,860
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 11, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6630
Newly confirmed cases: 164
Total confirmed cases: 2670
Active cases: 2194
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32
New cases of recovery: 33
Total registered recovery: 434
Reported death so far: 40
Total number of tested people so far: 165,151
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 10, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:6187
Newly confirmed cases: 170
Total confirmed cases:2506
Active cases: 2068
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 33
New cases of recovery: 22
Total registered recovery: 401
Reported death so far: 35
Total number of tested people so far: 158,521
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 9, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:4599
Newly confirmed cases: 190
Total confirmed cases:2336
Active cases: 1923
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32
New cases of recovery: 18
Total registered recovery: 379
Reported death so far: 32
Total number of tested people so far: 152,334
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 8, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:4775
Newly confirmed cases: 136
Total confirmed cases: 2156
Active cases:1766
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32
New cases of recovery: 17
Total registered recovery: 361
Reported death so far: 27
Total number of tested people so far: 147,735*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 7, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6092
Newly confirmed cases: 86
Total confirmed cases: 2020
Active cases: 1647
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32
New cases of recovery: 63
Total registered recovery:344
Reported death so far: 27
Total number of tested people so far: 142,960
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 6, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5500
Newly confirmed cases: 129
Total confirmed cases: 1934
Active cases: 1631
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 27
New cases of recovery: 19
Total registered recovery:281
Reported death so far: 20
Total number of tested people so far: 136,868
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 5, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5798
Newly confirmed cases: 169
Total confirmed cases: 1805
Active cases: 1522
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 18
New cases of recovery: 12
Total registered recovery: 262
Reported death so far: 19
Total number of tested people so far: 131,368
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 4, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5141
Newly confirmed cases: 150
Total confirmed cases: 1636
Active cases: 1336
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 16
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 250
Reported death so far: 18
Total number of tested people so far: 125,570
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Update for June 3, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4120
Newly confirmed cases: 142
Total confirmed cases: 1486
Active cases: 1219
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 6
New cases of recovery: 15
Total registered recovery: 246
Reported death so far: 17
Total number of tested people so far: 120,419
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update for June 2, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3932
Newly confirmed cases:87
Total confirmed cases: 1344
Active cases: 1,097
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 8
New cases of recovery: 14
Total registered recovery: 231
Reported death so far: 14
Total number of tested people so far: 116,309
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia coronavirus update for June 1, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2926
Newly confirmed cases: 85
Total confirmed cases: 1257
Active cases: 1,026
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 217
Reported death so far: 12
Total number of tested people so far: 112,377
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
