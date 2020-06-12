Latest update on Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam tripartite talk

GERD project. Source : Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy (file)

borkena

June 12, 2020

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy has released latest update on the tripartite talk on the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

An agreement has been reached on the terms of reference for the role of observers, according to the Ministry. As reported on Wednesday, the European Union, South Africa and The United States of America are participating in the talk as observers.

The Ministry also said that an agreement is reached to “focus on the upcoming negotiation on the outstanding differences.” And Ethiopia has requested negotiating parties to approach the talk in good faith and with a vision for a win-win solution.

Negotiators from the three countries (and observers) have a day off on Friday. And the talk will continue on Saturday.

The statement from the Ministry is quoted below:

THE MINISTRY OF WATER, IRRIGATION AND ENERGY

11 JUNE 2020 Addis Ababa (11 June 2020): The tripartite negotiation between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt on the Guidelines and Rules for the first filling and annual operation for the GERD continued for the third day on Thursday, 11 June 2020, via video-conference in the presence of the observers. Under the Chairmanship of Ethiopia, the three countries deliberated on issues of concern on the first filling and annual operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. They also exchanged views on the Guidelines and Rules Ethiopia shared with the two downstream countries and the proposal by Sudan. Ethiopia reiterated the need for the three countries to focus on and approach the negotiation with good faith and commitment to achieve a win-win outcome. Ethiopia also underlined the only avenue for a result that serves the mutual benefit of the peoples of the three countries lies in technical negotiation. Today’s meeting resulted to adoption of the terms of reference for the observers that was discussed and agreed on the previous day. It has also been agreed to compare the exchanged documents and focus on the upcoming negotiation on the outstanding differences. The negotiation will reconvene on Saturday, 13 June 2020, with the chairmanship of the Sudan.







