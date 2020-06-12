Ethiopia : Coronavirus confirmed cases reach 2915, 48 deaths, 451 recovery

Ministry of health’s latest report on coronavirus situation in Ethiopia indicates seven people died in connection with the disease over the past twenty-four hours. The number of new confirmed cases during the stated time is highest every in the country, 245. The bulk of the confirmed cases are from the capital Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 12, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5709

Newly confirmed cases: 245

Total confirmed cases: 2915

Active cases: 2415

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 38

New cases of recovery: 17

Total registered recovery: 451

Reported death so far: 47

Total number of tested people so far: 170,860

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Patients confirmed for coronavirus in the past twenty-four hours are between 1 and 85 years of age.

Gender:

Male: 172

Female: 73

Geographical distribution :

Addis Ababa: 190

Amhara region: 3

Oromia region: 17

SNNPR: 4

Somali region: 16

Tigray region: 15

Citizenship:

Ethiopians : 241

Other : 4







For Coronavirus cases reported between June 1 and June 11, please check the information below:

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 11, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6630

Newly confirmed cases: 164

Total confirmed cases: 2670

Active cases: 2194

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32

New cases of recovery: 33

Total registered recovery: 434

Reported death so far: 40

Total number of tested people so far: 165,151

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 10, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:6187

Newly confirmed cases: 170

Total confirmed cases:2506

Active cases: 2068

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 33

New cases of recovery: 22

Total registered recovery: 401

Reported death so far: 35

Total number of tested people so far: 158,521

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 9, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:4599

Newly confirmed cases: 190

Total confirmed cases:2336

Active cases: 1923

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32

New cases of recovery: 18

Total registered recovery: 379

Reported death so far: 32

Total number of tested people so far: 152,334

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 8, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:4775

Newly confirmed cases: 136

Total confirmed cases: 2156

Active cases:1766

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32

New cases of recovery: 17

Total registered recovery: 361

Reported death so far: 27

Total number of tested people so far: 147,735

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 7, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6092

Newly confirmed cases: 86

Total confirmed cases: 2020

Active cases: 1647

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32

New cases of recovery: 63

Total registered recovery:344

Reported death so far: 27

Total number of tested people so far: 142,960

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 6, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5500

Newly confirmed cases: 129

Total confirmed cases: 1934

Active cases: 1631

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 27

New cases of recovery: 19

Total registered recovery:281

Reported death so far: 20

Total number of tested people so far: 136,868

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 5, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5798

Newly confirmed cases: 169

Total confirmed cases: 1805

Active cases: 1522

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 18

New cases of recovery: 12

Total registered recovery: 262

Reported death so far: 19

Total number of tested people so far: 131,368

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 4, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5141

Newly confirmed cases: 150

Total confirmed cases: 1636

Active cases: 1336

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 16

New cases of recovery: 4

Total registered recovery: 250

Reported death so far: 18

Total number of tested people so far: 125,570

Update for June 3, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4120

Newly confirmed cases: 142

Total confirmed cases: 1486

Active cases: 1219

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 6

New cases of recovery: 15

Total registered recovery: 246

Reported death so far: 17

Total number of tested people so far: 120,419

Ethiopia Coronavirus update for June 2, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3932

Newly confirmed cases:87

Total confirmed cases: 1344

Active cases: 1,097

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 8

New cases of recovery: 14

Total registered recovery: 231

Reported death so far: 14

Total number of tested people so far: 116,309

Ethiopia coronavirus update for June 1, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2926

Newly confirmed cases: 85

Total confirmed cases: 1257

Active cases: 1,026

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4

New cases of recovery: 8

Total registered recovery: 217

Reported death so far: 12

Total number of tested people so far: 112,377

