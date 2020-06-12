Ethiopia : Coronavirus confirmed cases reach 2915, 48 deaths, 451 recovery

Ministry of health’s latest report on coronavirus situation in Ethiopia indicates seven people died in connection with the disease over the past twenty-four hours. The number of new confirmed cases during the stated time is highest every in the country, 245. The bulk of the confirmed cases are from the capital Addis Ababa.
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 12, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5709
Newly confirmed cases: 245
Total confirmed cases: 2915
Active cases: 2415
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 38
New cases of recovery: 17
Total registered recovery: 451
Reported death so far: 47
Total number of tested people so far: 170,860
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Patients confirmed for coronavirus in the past twenty-four hours are between 1 and 85 years of age.
Gender:
Male: 172
Female: 73
Geographical distribution :
Addis Ababa: 190
Amhara region: 3
Oromia region: 17
SNNPR: 4
Somali region: 16
Tigray region: 15
Citizenship:
Ethiopians : 241
Other : 4
For Coronavirus cases reported between June 1 and June 11, please check the information below:
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 11, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6630
Newly confirmed cases: 164
Total confirmed cases: 2670
Active cases: 2194
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32
New cases of recovery: 33
Total registered recovery: 434
Reported death so far: 40
Total number of tested people so far: 165,151
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 10, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:6187
Newly confirmed cases: 170
Total confirmed cases:2506
Active cases: 2068
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 33
New cases of recovery: 22
Total registered recovery: 401
Reported death so far: 35
Total number of tested people so far: 158,521
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 9, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:4599
Newly confirmed cases: 190
Total confirmed cases:2336
Active cases: 1923
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32
New cases of recovery: 18
Total registered recovery: 379
Reported death so far: 32
Total number of tested people so far: 152,334
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 8, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:4775
Newly confirmed cases: 136
Total confirmed cases: 2156
Active cases:1766
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32
New cases of recovery: 17
Total registered recovery: 361
Reported death so far: 27
Total number of tested people so far: 147,735*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 7, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6092
Newly confirmed cases: 86
Total confirmed cases: 2020
Active cases: 1647
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32
New cases of recovery: 63
Total registered recovery:344
Reported death so far: 27
Total number of tested people so far: 142,960
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 6, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5500
Newly confirmed cases: 129
Total confirmed cases: 1934
Active cases: 1631
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 27
New cases of recovery: 19
Total registered recovery:281
Reported death so far: 20
Total number of tested people so far: 136,868
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 5, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5798
Newly confirmed cases: 169
Total confirmed cases: 1805
Active cases: 1522
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 18
New cases of recovery: 12
Total registered recovery: 262
Reported death so far: 19
Total number of tested people so far: 131,368
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 4, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5141
Newly confirmed cases: 150
Total confirmed cases: 1636
Active cases: 1336
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 16
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 250
Reported death so far: 18
Total number of tested people so far: 125,570
Update for June 3, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4120
Newly confirmed cases: 142
Total confirmed cases: 1486
Active cases: 1219
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 6
New cases of recovery: 15
Total registered recovery: 246
Reported death so far: 17
Total number of tested people so far: 120,419
Ethiopia Coronavirus update for June 2, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3932
Newly confirmed cases:87
Total confirmed cases: 1344
Active cases: 1,097
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 8
New cases of recovery: 14
Total registered recovery: 231
Reported death so far: 14
Total number of tested people so far: 116,309
Ethiopia coronavirus update for June 1, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2926
Newly confirmed cases: 85
Total confirmed cases: 1257
Active cases: 1,026
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 217
Reported death so far: 12
Total number of tested people so far: 112,377
