borkena

June 11, 2020

Kebour Ghenna has been writing about the sell of (“privatization”) Ethiopia’s key national assets

In an interview with Nahoo TV, he explained further why Ethiopia should not sell asset like Ethio Telecom.

The two parts interview is featured below.













Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena