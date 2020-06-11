Ethiopia postponed population census for the 3rd time

As is the case with the General election, the coronavirus situation in the country has compelled Ethiopia to postpone population census

June 11, 2020

A joint meeting of House of the Federation and House of People’s Representatives of Ethiopia, whose term is extended beyond September 2020, on Thursday postponed population census for the third time.

The idea that the Coronavirus situation in the country will not make it possible for the census to take place triggered a debate in the House.

Those who are in favor of the postponing argued that it constitutes a safety concern for the public to carry it out this time and the information gathered under the existing circumstances could be inaccurate and irrelevant for planning.

Some members of the Houses, on the other hand, argued that the census must take place as scheduled.

As a result of that, a vote was administered. According to state media, Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), five members of the House voted against the motion to extend the census. Thirteen members abstained.

The decision was passed with a majority vote.

The vote on the 4th Ethiopian census came a day after the House of Federation passed a decision to extend the terms of regional and Federal House of representatives based on a recommendation from The Constitutional Inquiry Commission which looked into a request from the House to interpret the Ethiopian Constitution to legally extend the Ethiopian General Election.







