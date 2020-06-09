Ethiopian Ambassador to Egypt transferred to Addis Ababa

Ambassador Dina Mufti. Photo credit : ENA ( resized)

borkena

June 9, 2020

Ethiopian Ambassador to Egypt, Ambassador Dina Mufti, is assigned to work as a spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.

Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) cited acting spokesperson, Amsalu Tizazu, to report that Dina Mufti is appointed to work as a spokesperson – a position he held for about five years before he was appointed as ambassador.

He has been serving as Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Egypt for the past fifteen months. Before his appointment as Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Egypt, he served as an Ethiopian Ambassador to Kenya for about four years.

It is unclear if Ethiopia has appointed an ambassador to replace Dina Mufti in Cairo, Egypt.

In 2019, Nebiyat Getachew, a career diplomat, was appointed to serve in the role of spokesperson in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.







